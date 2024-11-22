Amazon Boosts AI Frontier with Major Anthropic Investment
Amazon is investing an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, elevating its total investment in the AI startup to $8 billion. Anthropic will use Amazon Web Services as its primary training partner. This underscores the growing relationship between big tech and AI startups, amid regulatory scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
Amazon has announced an increased stake in the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic with an additional $4 billion investment, raising its total commitment to $8 billion.
While maintaining its minority investor status, Amazon plays a pivotal role as Anthropic's primary training partner through Amazon Web Services (AWS), utilizing AWS chips to further AI innovation.
This deal develops amidst a backdrop of regulatory scrutiny over big tech's involvement in AI startups, though Amazon has cleared initial hurdles with British regulators due to the current size of combined market shares with Anthropic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
