Amazon Boosts AI Frontier with Major Anthropic Investment

Amazon has announced an increased stake in the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic with an additional $4 billion investment, raising its total commitment to $8 billion.

While maintaining its minority investor status, Amazon plays a pivotal role as Anthropic's primary training partner through Amazon Web Services (AWS), utilizing AWS chips to further AI innovation.

This deal develops amidst a backdrop of regulatory scrutiny over big tech's involvement in AI startups, though Amazon has cleared initial hurdles with British regulators due to the current size of combined market shares with Anthropic.

