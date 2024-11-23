TAILG Opens First Flagship Store in Indonesia, Pioneering Global Expansion

TAILG has made a bold entry into the Indonesian market with the grand opening of its first flagship store in Tangerang, Jakarta. The launch event, held on November 22, attracted strategic distribution customers from Java Island and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by TAILG executives and local government leaders.

The company emphasized its aim to use the flagship store as a benchmark for growth in Indonesia. Key speakers, including Chen Xinjie, Director of TAILG Indonesia, outlined plans for rapid expansion in the region. Partnerships with core customers have been established to drive localized operations and promote energy-efficient electric mobility solutions.

TAILG's aggressive global expansion strategy is evident in its participation in significant events like EICMA and the COP29 conference. By establishing a strong presence in Indonesia, TAILG seeks to make the country a pivotal market in the global electric two-wheeler landscape, underscoring its commitment to sustainable mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)