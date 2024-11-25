Left Menu

CGI's Telco Next: Catalyzing Telecom Collaboration

CGI hosted Telco Next, an industry roundtable focused on transforming the telecommunications sector. Industry experts discussed strategic partnerships among telcos, system integrators, hyperscalers, and tech providers, aiming to overcome challenges and embrace innovation. CGI promoted collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership as crucial in driving industry change.

Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

CGI recently hosted 'Telco Next,' an unprecedented industry roundtable that brought together telecommunications and media experts. The event addressed the future of telecom, emphasizing the need for telecoms, system integrators, and tech providers to collaborate closely.

The discussions highlighted a shift from transactional relationships to strategic partnerships, focusing on delivering measurable outcomes. Experts suggested that system integrators could leverage their expertise to accelerate time-to-market, proving crucial in driving industry change.

Rakesh Aerath, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Center of Excellence President, emphasized CGI's commitment to fostering value-driven collaborations, set as a precursor to overcoming industry challenges. The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and explored the roles of Global Capability Centers as hubs of innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

