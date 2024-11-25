Left Menu

TECNO POP 9: A Game-Changer for Gen Z

The TECNO POP 9, retailing at INR 6,499, launches on November 26 on Amazon. This smartphone, powered by India's first MediaTek G50 processor, features a 90Hz refresh rate, 6.67-inch display, dual stereo speakers, and IP54 durability. It's aimed at Gen Z, offering style, functionality, and significant value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:29 IST
The eagerly awaited TECNO POP 9 will be available on Amazon from November 26 for INR 6,499, including an Amazon coupon. The affordable smartphone is specifically tailored for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, boasting a combination of vibrant features, stellar performance, and unbeatable value.

Available in Startrail Black and Glittery White, the POP 9 offers customization with a unique skin inside the box. It is powered by India's first MediaTek G50 processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and performance across various applications and tasks, essential features for today's tech-savvy youth.

The phone's striking 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate promises fluid navigation and stunning visuals. In addition, the dual stereo speakers enhance the audio experience, while the IP54 rating ensures durability. With expandable storage up to 1TB, TECNO POP 9 provides ample space for all user needs.

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

