TECNO POP 9: A Game-Changer for Gen Z

The eagerly awaited TECNO POP 9 will be available on Amazon from November 26 for INR 6,499, including an Amazon coupon. The affordable smartphone is specifically tailored for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, boasting a combination of vibrant features, stellar performance, and unbeatable value.

Available in Startrail Black and Glittery White, the POP 9 offers customization with a unique skin inside the box. It is powered by India's first MediaTek G50 processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and performance across various applications and tasks, essential features for today's tech-savvy youth.

The phone's striking 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate promises fluid navigation and stunning visuals. In addition, the dual stereo speakers enhance the audio experience, while the IP54 rating ensures durability. With expandable storage up to 1TB, TECNO POP 9 provides ample space for all user needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)