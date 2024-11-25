Microsoft Faces Global Disruption: 365 Services Down

Thousands of Microsoft 365 users worldwide experienced disruptions on Monday, affecting services like Outlook and Teams.

Users voiced their frustrations on platforms such as Downdetector, citing problems accessing emails, calendars, and other Microsoft 365 applications like PowerPoint.

Microsoft acknowledged the issues, identifying a recent change as the problem's source. By noon ET, the company announced that a fix was reaching 98% of the affected areas, though progress remained slower than expected for some users.

(With inputs from agencies.)