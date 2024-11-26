Left Menu

ICRA Analytics Partners with Bitsight for Cyber Security Solutions in India

ICRA Analytics Limited, a subsidiary of ICRA Ltd, enters the Indian cyber security market valued at USD 3-5 billion by partnering with Bitsight. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced cyber risk management solutions throughout India. The market is set to grow annually by 13-15% over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:17 IST
ICRA Analytics Partners with Bitsight for Cyber Security Solutions in India
  • Country:
  • India

ICRA Analytics Limited, a subsidiary of ICRA Ltd, has announced a strategic partnership with Bitsight to tap into India's booming cyber security market, currently estimated between USD 3 to 5 billion.

This move is seen as a significant step for ICRA Analytics to offer state-of-the-art cyber risk management solutions to clients across India. The Indian cyber security sector is poised for robust growth, with an expected CAGR of 13-15% over the coming five years, according to the company's MD & CEO Jayanta Chatterjee.

Bitsight's Jason Rivard expressed pride in the new partnership, highlighting that their collaboration will empower Indian businesses to manage cyber risks more effectively. ICRA Analytics provides services in risk management, market data, and consulting, enhancing its capabilities through this new venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024