ICRA Analytics Partners with Bitsight for Cyber Security Solutions in India

ICRA Analytics Limited, a subsidiary of ICRA Ltd, has announced a strategic partnership with Bitsight to tap into India's booming cyber security market, currently estimated between USD 3 to 5 billion.

This move is seen as a significant step for ICRA Analytics to offer state-of-the-art cyber risk management solutions to clients across India. The Indian cyber security sector is poised for robust growth, with an expected CAGR of 13-15% over the coming five years, according to the company's MD & CEO Jayanta Chatterjee.

Bitsight's Jason Rivard expressed pride in the new partnership, highlighting that their collaboration will empower Indian businesses to manage cyber risks more effectively. ICRA Analytics provides services in risk management, market data, and consulting, enhancing its capabilities through this new venture.

