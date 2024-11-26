Wipro and Marelli: Driving into the Cloud Future

Wipro, a prominent IT firm, announced an extension of its partnership with Italian automotive solutions provider, Marelli, focusing on cloud transformation for the next four years.

Wipro FullStride Cloud will transition Marelli's Milan Data Centre and local servers to the cloud, aiming to centralize operations to enhance agility and stability, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

This project is anticipated to significantly reduce Marelli's time-to-market for products and services, enhancing long-term stakeholder value through operational savings, improved employee services, and advanced application maintenance, according to Chief Digital Officer Vittorio Rossetti.

