Wipro and Marelli: Driving into the Cloud Future

Wipro has announced a four-year extension of its partnership with Marelli to focus on cloud transformation. The project aims to transition Marelli's data centers to the cloud, enhancing operational agility and stability. It promises operational savings and improvements in employee support and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro, a prominent IT firm, announced an extension of its partnership with Italian automotive solutions provider, Marelli, focusing on cloud transformation for the next four years.

Wipro FullStride Cloud will transition Marelli's Milan Data Centre and local servers to the cloud, aiming to centralize operations to enhance agility and stability, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

This project is anticipated to significantly reduce Marelli's time-to-market for products and services, enhancing long-term stakeholder value through operational savings, improved employee services, and advanced application maintenance, according to Chief Digital Officer Vittorio Rossetti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

