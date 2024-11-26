Nothing Expands Service Footprint in India with New Centers
Technology brand Nothing has expanded its service network in India with new exclusive centres in Hyderabad and Chennai. This expansion increases the total to five exclusive centres, highlighting the company's commitment to customer service. Nothing is recognized as a rapidly growing smartphone brand in India.
London-based technology company Nothing has taken a significant step in expanding its presence in India by opening new exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, enhancing its service network throughout the country.
The addition of these centres brings Nothing's total number of exclusive service locations in India to five, demonstrating the company's dedication to exceptional customer care as it experiences rapid growth in the Indian market.
In its expansion strategy, Nothing also operates priority service desks at multi-brand service centres in key cities such as Kolkata, Gurgaon, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, with plans to establish 20 additional desks in the near future.
