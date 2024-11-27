Comviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani to Propel Comviva 2.0 Vision

Comviva, the digital solutions arm of Tech Mahindra, has announced Raja Mansukhani as its new Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani's appointment is effective immediately, and he will play a pivotal role in executing the company's strategic initiatives.

Mansukhani's leadership is crucial for realising the vision of Comviva 2.0, which aims to deliver innovative digital solutions worldwide. According to CEO Rajesh Chandiramani, Mansukhani's extensive industry expertise will directly inform the strategic and technological paths of the company.

With over two decades of leadership in IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms, Mansukhani brings a wealth of experience. Prior to Comviva, he served as CEO within the Axiata Group, managing digital platform operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)