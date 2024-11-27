Left Menu

Comviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani to Propel Comviva 2.0 Vision

Comviva, a Tech Mahindra subsidiary, appoints Raja Mansukhani as Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani will guide strategic initiatives and technology development to advance Comviva 2.0. He brings over 20 years of industry expertise, having previously served as CEO of a company in the Axiata Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:32 IST
Comviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani to Propel Comviva 2.0 Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Comviva, the digital solutions arm of Tech Mahindra, has announced Raja Mansukhani as its new Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani's appointment is effective immediately, and he will play a pivotal role in executing the company's strategic initiatives.

Mansukhani's leadership is crucial for realising the vision of Comviva 2.0, which aims to deliver innovative digital solutions worldwide. According to CEO Rajesh Chandiramani, Mansukhani's extensive industry expertise will directly inform the strategic and technological paths of the company.

With over two decades of leadership in IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms, Mansukhani brings a wealth of experience. Prior to Comviva, he served as CEO within the Axiata Group, managing digital platform operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024