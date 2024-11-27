Comviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani to Propel Comviva 2.0 Vision
Comviva, a Tech Mahindra subsidiary, appoints Raja Mansukhani as Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani will guide strategic initiatives and technology development to advance Comviva 2.0. He brings over 20 years of industry expertise, having previously served as CEO of a company in the Axiata Group.
Comviva, the digital solutions arm of Tech Mahindra, has announced Raja Mansukhani as its new Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani's appointment is effective immediately, and he will play a pivotal role in executing the company's strategic initiatives.
Mansukhani's leadership is crucial for realising the vision of Comviva 2.0, which aims to deliver innovative digital solutions worldwide. According to CEO Rajesh Chandiramani, Mansukhani's extensive industry expertise will directly inform the strategic and technological paths of the company.
With over two decades of leadership in IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms, Mansukhani brings a wealth of experience. Prior to Comviva, he served as CEO within the Axiata Group, managing digital platform operations.
