Left Menu

Mahindra Charges Ahead with Rs 4,500 Crore Investment in New Electric Brands

Mahindra & Mahindra is investing Rs 4,500 crore to develop two new electric vehicle brands, BE 6e and XEV 9e. Aiming for a production capacity of 90,000 units annually, the company plans to expand to 120,000 units. Delivery starts in early 2025, targeting both domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:02 IST
Mahindra Charges Ahead with Rs 4,500 Crore Investment in New Electric Brands
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled a significant Rs 4,500 crore investment aimed at advancing its electric vehicle initiative through the development of two innovative brands, BE 6e and XEV 9e. This investment forms part of a broader Rs 16,000 crore plan for the electric vehicle sector, covering the fiscal years 2022 to 2027.

The automotive giant is establishing a production facility at its Chakan plant in Mumbai, initially set to manufacture 90,000 units annually, with potential upgrades to 120,000 units. Slated for market introduction in early 2025, the BE 6e and XEV 9e are expected to enhance the brand's domestic footprint.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra's auto and farm sectors, emphasized the global aspirations, citing a phased approach targeting right-hand drive markets first. Mahindra is also leveraging expertise by involving specialists from luxury brands and focusing on comprehensive customer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024