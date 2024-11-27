Left Menu

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Envisions India's Leadership in AI and Chip Design

During his visit to India, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son highlighted India's potential in chip design and AI due to geopolitical shifts. He engaged with Indian portfolio company founders, emphasizing a long-term AI strategy and the role of chip design in the AI economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:11 IST
Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of Japan's SoftBank Group, has identified India as a future leader in the realms of chip design and artificial intelligence, driven by geopolitical factors.

During his two-day Indian tour, Son held discussions with key figures, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met founders from SoftBank's Indian investments, such as Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal.

Son stressed the importance of AI's exponential growth and the necessity for long-term planning. He also highlighted that chip design will be crucial to AI's future, with an anticipated global investment of USD 9-10 trillion in AI over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

