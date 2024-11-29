Uniqlo Faces Boycott in China Over Xinjiang Cotton Stance

Casual wear giant Uniqlo is at the center of a consumer boycott in China. This backlash follows a statement by Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo's parent company, Fast Retailing, asserting that the company avoids sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, a region embroiled in forced labor allegations.

Yanai's remarks, made in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation and published Thursday, quickly ignited a storm on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Users criticized Uniqlo's stance, with some pledging not to buy the company's products again. One user commented on the perceived arrogance of Uniqlo's founder, suggesting the company gambles on consumer forgetfulness.

China represents Fast Retailing's largest overseas market, boasting over 900 stores within mainland China and contributing over 20% of the company's revenue. The Xinjiang sourcing issue has been a minefield for foreign brands, demonstrated by the 2021 boycott against H&M, who faced removal from major Chinese e-commerce platforms for similar reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)