Uniqlo Faces Boycott Threat in China Over Xinjiang Cotton Controversy
Uniqlo, the renowned casual wear brand, is embroiled in controversy in China following its CEO's remarks that the company does not source cotton from Xinjiang. This statement fueled calls for a consumer boycott amid allegations of forced labor in the region, showcasing the geopolitical complexities foreign firms encounter in China.
Uniqlo, a leading name in casual wear, is navigating a storm of consumer backlash in China. The uproar follows a remark by Fast Retailing CEO Tadashi Yanai, who stated the company avoids cotton from Xinjiang, a region mired in forced labor allegations. These comments were made during a BBC interview in Tokyo.
Chinese social media exploded with two hashtags going viral as users criticized the CEO's stance. Some vowed never to purchase Uniqlo products again. The Chinese foreign ministry also weighed in, urging companies to resist political pressures and focus on their business interests.
This controversy is reminiscent of H&M's experience in 2021 when it faced a similar boycott. As China remains a key market for many Western brands, the geopolitical sensitivity linked to Xinjiang cotton sourcing underscores a challenging environment for these firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
