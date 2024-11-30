Black Friday: Deals, Tariffs, and Consumer Spending

Consumers across the United States are seizing Black Friday opportunities to make significant savings before potential price hikes in 2025, courtesy of proposed tariffs from President-elect Trump. Teagan Hickson in Fort Wayne exemplifies the budget-conscious American shopper amid economic uncertainties.

Retailers like Walmart and Target are pulling out all the stops with discounts on popular items such as Samsung TVs, Levi jeans, and KitchenAid mixers. Hickson's experience of finding an air fryer at half the price compared to online underscores the intense in-store rivalry.

Adobe Analytics reports an increase in online spending, predicted to reach $10.8 billion, reflecting consumer adaptability. Meanwhile, retailers battle shortened holiday periods and inflation, compelling consumers to engage in spontaneous purchases, according to Marshal Cohen of Circana.

