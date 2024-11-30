Black Friday: Deals, Tariffs, and Consumer Spending
Amidst fears of rising tariffs under President-elect Trump's administration, shoppers flock to stores and online platforms for Black Friday deals. Consumers like Teagan Hickson aim to secure savings on items like air fryers, as inflation concerns affect shopping behavior. Retailers respond with discounts to entice hesitant buyers.
Consumers across the United States are seizing Black Friday opportunities to make significant savings before potential price hikes in 2025, courtesy of proposed tariffs from President-elect Trump. Teagan Hickson in Fort Wayne exemplifies the budget-conscious American shopper amid economic uncertainties.
Retailers like Walmart and Target are pulling out all the stops with discounts on popular items such as Samsung TVs, Levi jeans, and KitchenAid mixers. Hickson's experience of finding an air fryer at half the price compared to online underscores the intense in-store rivalry.
Adobe Analytics reports an increase in online spending, predicted to reach $10.8 billion, reflecting consumer adaptability. Meanwhile, retailers battle shortened holiday periods and inflation, compelling consumers to engage in spontaneous purchases, according to Marshal Cohen of Circana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Outlook: A Balancing Act Between Growth and Inflation
Fed Chairman's Stance Pressures Equities Amid Ongoing Inflation Concerns
Britain's Inflation Challenge: Tariffs, Spending, and Economic Uncertainty
Wall Street Stumbles as Powell Talks: Navigating Interest Rates and Inflation Concerns
BJP-Congress Clash Over Food Price Inflation: 'Crocodile Tears' Accusation