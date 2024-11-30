Left Menu

India's Science and Tech: Driving Growth and Innovation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's recent growth driven by science and technology at the India International Science Festival. Emphasizing innovation and youth empowerment, Singh hailed the role of initiatives like the National Research Foundation. The festival promotes scientific collaboration while Assam's Chief Minister urged leveraging the Northeast's strategic potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:11 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh proclaimed that India's growth in the past decade has been significantly fueled by scientific and technological advancement. Speaking at the 10th India International Science Festival, Singh emphasized the role of innovation and youth empowerment in achieving national development goals.

The minister highlighted how initiatives such as the National Research Foundation and the bioeconomy revolution are crucial for steering India toward self-reliance and global leadership. The festival, which aims to popularize science and technology, is expected to attract thousands of delegates, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration and innovation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the necessity of integrating technology, resources, and capital to accelerate growth and prosperity. Sarma called for the development of flood-resistant infrastructure and the establishment of industrial hubs, emphasizing the Northeast's strategic position in contributing to national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

