Black Friday Bonanza: Online Sales Surge

In a robust start to the holiday shopping season, Black Friday retail sales in the U.S. saw a notable 3.4% upward trend year-over-year, as reported by Mastercard's preliminary estimates. Both physical and digital shopping avenues witnessed heightened activity, with e-commerce alone experiencing a 14.6% increase.

The competition among retailers remains fierce, as they strive to attract discount-seeking consumers. Shopper Corey Coscioni was among those benefitting from the deals, shopping both online and in Chicago-area stores for gifts across a variety of retailers including Bloomingdale's and Macy's. Overall, holiday season spending is projected to rise by 3.2% this year.

While traditional department stores like Macy's and Kohl's may face a challenging season, e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart, with their substantial online presence and store-to-home delivery investments, appear poised to capitalize on the increased digital shopping trend. According to Adobe Analytics, top-selling online items included beauty products and electronics.

