Black Friday Bonanza: Online Sales Surge

Black Friday saw a 3.4% increase in U.S. retail sales as shoppers flocked to stores and online platforms for deals. E-commerce sales grew by 14.6% year-over-year, as competition among retailers intensified. High online spending was partly driven by unadjusted inflation estimates, showcasing strong consumer activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:09 IST
In a robust start to the holiday shopping season, Black Friday retail sales in the U.S. saw a notable 3.4% upward trend year-over-year, as reported by Mastercard's preliminary estimates. Both physical and digital shopping avenues witnessed heightened activity, with e-commerce alone experiencing a 14.6% increase.

The competition among retailers remains fierce, as they strive to attract discount-seeking consumers. Shopper Corey Coscioni was among those benefitting from the deals, shopping both online and in Chicago-area stores for gifts across a variety of retailers including Bloomingdale's and Macy's. Overall, holiday season spending is projected to rise by 3.2% this year.

While traditional department stores like Macy's and Kohl's may face a challenging season, e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart, with their substantial online presence and store-to-home delivery investments, appear poised to capitalize on the increased digital shopping trend. According to Adobe Analytics, top-selling online items included beauty products and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

