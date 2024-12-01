Canadian News Publishers Sue OpenAI Over AI Content Use
Canadian news publishers have sued OpenAI, accusing the company of copyright infringement. They claim OpenAI repeatedly uses their content without permission to train its ChatGPT system. This marks Canada's first such lawsuit, although similar cases are ongoing in the U.S. against AI companies like OpenAI and Microsoft.
- Country:
- Canada
A coalition of Canadian news publishers, including prominent names such as The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and CBC/Radio-Canada, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging unauthorized use of news content for its ChatGPT AI training.
In a statement released on Friday, the publishers accused OpenAI of routinely breaching copyright by extracting large amounts of content from Canadian media. They argue this practice undermines substantial investments in journalism and breaches copyright protections.
OpenAI responded, asserting its models are built on publicly available data and align with fair use and international copyright standards. This legal action marks the first of its kind in Canada while similar lawsuits are ongoing in the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Frozen Dreams: The Fatal Journey Across the US-Canada Border
Tennis-Germany overpower Canada to set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands
Tragic Journey: Inside the Canada-US Border Smuggling Case
Frozen Dreams: Fatal Smuggling Across the Canada-U.S. Border
Neuralink's Leap Into Canada: Empowering Minds with Thought-Controlled Tech