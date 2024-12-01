Canadian News Publishers Sue OpenAI Over AI Content Use

A coalition of Canadian news publishers, including prominent names such as The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and CBC/Radio-Canada, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging unauthorized use of news content for its ChatGPT AI training.

In a statement released on Friday, the publishers accused OpenAI of routinely breaching copyright by extracting large amounts of content from Canadian media. They argue this practice undermines substantial investments in journalism and breaches copyright protections.

OpenAI responded, asserting its models are built on publicly available data and align with fair use and international copyright standards. This legal action marks the first of its kind in Canada while similar lawsuits are ongoing in the United States.

