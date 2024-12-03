Left Menu

EVM Launches India's First Fully Made-in-India IT Storage Solutions

EVM, a brand owned by Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has launched India's first locally developed IT storage products, including SSDs and RAM. This achievement strengthens India's technological self-reliance, promoting local innovation and providing high-quality storage solutions. EVM contributes to children's cancer initiatives through their 'Buy One Give Ten' program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:01 IST
In a major step toward technological self-reliance, Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of India's first fully Made-in-India IT storage products under the brand EVM. These offerings include SSDs and RAM designed to meet both consumer and professional needs.

Managing Director Kunal Hundia emphasized that this move marks more than just a product introduction; it's a demonstration of India's potential in the global tech market. EVM aims to expand its range of locally manufactured storage solutions, reflecting their commitment to empowering Indian consumers.

Beyond innovation, EVM's social responsibility is evident in their 'Buy One Give Ten' initiative, where Rs. 10 from each sale is donated to children's cancer initiatives. Through these efforts, EVM not only provides high-quality products but also contributes to societal causes, solidifying its position as a leader in the Indian IT storage space.

