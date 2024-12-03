EVM Launches India's First Fully Made-in-India IT Storage Solutions

In a major step toward technological self-reliance, Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of India's first fully Made-in-India IT storage products under the brand EVM. These offerings include SSDs and RAM designed to meet both consumer and professional needs.

Managing Director Kunal Hundia emphasized that this move marks more than just a product introduction; it's a demonstration of India's potential in the global tech market. EVM aims to expand its range of locally manufactured storage solutions, reflecting their commitment to empowering Indian consumers.

Beyond innovation, EVM's social responsibility is evident in their 'Buy One Give Ten' initiative, where Rs. 10 from each sale is donated to children's cancer initiatives. Through these efforts, EVM not only provides high-quality products but also contributes to societal causes, solidifying its position as a leader in the Indian IT storage space.

(With inputs from agencies.)