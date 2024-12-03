GlobalConnect Tackles Finnish Fibre-Optic Disruption
GlobalConnect is repairing a broken fibre-optic land cable in Finland after two cuts caused a major outage. The disruption does not affect sea cables. Repair work began immediately, with one breach fixed quickly. These incidents raise concerns due to recent Baltic Sea breaches.
In a bid to restore connectivity, GlobalConnect is repairing a fibre-optic cable on land in Finland, the digital infrastructure provider announced on Tuesday.
The outage resulted from two separate cuts to the cable, sparking a major service disruption. Investigations have ruled out any impact on sea cables, following recent undersea breaches in the Baltic Sea that fueled sabotage speculations.
The interruptions occurred Monday afternoon, and repairs commenced swiftly. By Tuesday morning, one breach had been resolved, with efforts continuing on the second, according to GlobalConnect.
