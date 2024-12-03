Left Menu

Hyundai and IITs Join Forces for Electrification Breakthrough in India

Hyundai Motor Group collaborates with IIT Delhi, Bombay, and Madras for research in batteries and electrification, investing $7 million over five years. This partnership aims to advance technology suited to India's market and foster academic-industry cooperation, enhancing Hyundai's presence in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:13 IST
  • India

Hyundai Motor Group announced a collaborative initiative with three prominent Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to drive research in battery and electrification technologies. The South Korean automotive giant will invest $7 million over a span of five years, focusing on innovations tailored for the Indian market.

The partnership includes IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras, and is set to commence in 2025. A Hyundai Center of Excellence (CoE) will be established at IIT Delhi, aiming to develop a network of talented Indian academics and facilitate technical exchanges with Korean experts.

This strategic collaboration is part of Hyundai's broader efforts to strengthen its footprint in India, aligning with its diverse interests across sectors such as mobility, steel, construction, logistics, and finance.

