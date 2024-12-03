Europe's Space Giants Unite to Challenge Starlink with 'Project Bromo'

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are in discussions to form a new joint space company, dubbed 'Project Bromo,' aimed at rivaling Elon Musk's Starlink. This ambitious plan seeks to establish a standalone European satellite powerhouse, modeled after the successful MBDA missile firm.

Currently at an early stage, the collaboration plans to consolidate satellite assets into a new company rather than one partner purchasing assets from others. The move reflects an effort to address losses and bolster Europe's competitiveness in low Earth orbit satellite production, traditionally dominated by Starlink's rapid expansion.

Amidst these developments, Airbus is set to announce 2,500 job cuts in its Defence and Space division, while Thales discusses reducing space-related positions. This restructuring signals a significant transition in the European space industry as it grapples with financial pressures and evolving market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)