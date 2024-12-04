SenseTime Restructures to Capture Generative AI Boom
SenseTime Group has completed a significant restructuring to shift focus toward generative AI technologies amidst declining traditional AI business. The company aims to make generative AI its core business. It launched a language model, SenseNova, seeking to boost growth and competitiveness, despite past controversies and financial struggles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 08:34 IST
SenseTime Group, once a leading player in China's AI sector, announced a major organizational restructuring to emphasize its move toward generative AI technologies.
The Hong Kong-listed company is pivoting from its traditional focus on computer vision and surveillance following the industry upheaval initiated by OpenAI's ChatGPT, resulting in a significant decline in its conventional AI business.
Divisions within SenseTime will now focus on areas such as smart auto, domestic robotics, smart healthcare, and smart retail, aiming to position generative AI as the core driver for future growth and profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade
Hong Kong Activists Sentenced in Landmark National Security Case
45 activists sentenced in Hong Kong national security case. The longest term is 10 years, reports AP.
Landmark Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists in Historic Trial
Hong Kong Activists Sentenced in Landmark National Security Case