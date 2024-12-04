SenseTime Restructures to Capture Generative AI Boom

SenseTime Group, once a leading player in China's AI sector, announced a major organizational restructuring to emphasize its move toward generative AI technologies.

The Hong Kong-listed company is pivoting from its traditional focus on computer vision and surveillance following the industry upheaval initiated by OpenAI's ChatGPT, resulting in a significant decline in its conventional AI business.

Divisions within SenseTime will now focus on areas such as smart auto, domestic robotics, smart healthcare, and smart retail, aiming to position generative AI as the core driver for future growth and profitability.

