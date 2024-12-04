BSNL Expands Connectivity in Uttarakhand's Border Districts

BSNL is making strides in expanding mobile connectivity by installing 31 towers in Pithoragarh and Champawat districts, Uttarakhand. The initiative targets areas near the borders with China and Nepal, reducing local dependence on costlier Nepalese networks.

The project aims to cover regions in the Darma, Vyas, and Chaudas valleys before March. According to BSNL General Manager Mahesh Nikhurpa, 25 towers will connect the border outposts along the India-Nepal and India-China borders. Seven of these towers are already in operation, with more to follow.

Local communities, previously reliant on higher election Nepalese towers, welcome the initiative as it offers more affordable and reliable connectivity. Temporary networks were also set up for events, such as Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jolingkong, highlighting the project's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)