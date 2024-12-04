PURE EV's Bold Expansion: Revolutionizing the Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV announced on Wednesday its strategic plan to significantly expand its dealership network across India, aiming for over 320 outlets by mid-2027.

The company is gearing up to launch the innovative PuREPower by 2025, leveraging its advanced vehicle battery and powertrain platform to capture new markets.

The expansion, driven by demand for long-range scooters and electric motorcycles, includes leveraging Nano PCM technology for safety and AI-powered solutions for sustainable growth, along with extending its export reach to the Middle East and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)