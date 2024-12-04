PURE EV's Bold Expansion: Revolutionizing the Electric Two-Wheeler Market
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV plans to expand its dealership network to over 320 outlets in India by mid-2027. The company is set to launch PuREPower in 2025, incorporating innovative battery technologies. It also aims to export to the Middle East and Africa and introduce AI-powered customer support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV announced on Wednesday its strategic plan to significantly expand its dealership network across India, aiming for over 320 outlets by mid-2027.
The company is gearing up to launch the innovative PuREPower by 2025, leveraging its advanced vehicle battery and powertrain platform to capture new markets.
The expansion, driven by demand for long-range scooters and electric motorcycles, includes leveraging Nano PCM technology for safety and AI-powered solutions for sustainable growth, along with extending its export reach to the Middle East and Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- electric vehicles
- PURE EV
- dealerships
- expansion
- PuREPower
- battery technology
- India
- export
- Nano PCM
- AI
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Climate Push at COP29: Bold Actions & Global Cooperation
Shastri Urges India to Overcome Past Defeats Ahead of Crucial Australia Series
India Bolsters Support for Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million UN Contribution
India Strengthens Fight Against Air Pollution with New Health Advisory
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?