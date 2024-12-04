Left Menu

Isaacman to Steer NASA's Galactic Journey

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has selected Jared Isaacman to head NASA, aiming to steer its mission towards new heights in space science, technology, and exploration. Trump's statement emphasized Isaacman's role in driving NASA's discovery and inspiration initiatives, marking a pivotal leadership change in the renowned space agency.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Jared Isaacman as the new leader of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The announcement was made on Wednesday, igniting discussions in the space science community.

Through his official account on the Truth Social platform, Trump expressed strong confidence in Isaacman's ability to propel NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration. His post highlighted the expectation for future groundbreaking achievements under Isaacman's leadership.

Isaacman's appointment signals a strategic direction for NASA, focusing on advancing space science, technology, and exploration. This leadership change is poised to influence the trajectory of U.S. space policy and innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

