Left Menu

Markets Await China's Economic Guidance as Stocks Hold Steady

On Thursday, Chinese stocks held steady with modest movement, while Hong Kong's shares dipped as investors awaited guidance from China's forthcoming central economic working conference. The conference is anticipated to offer insights into next year's economic stimulus. Meanwhile, sectors like media stocks and Bitcoin ETFs showed notable movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:13 IST
Markets Await China's Economic Guidance as Stocks Hold Steady
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market saw limited movement on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares experienced a dip. Investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the central economic working conference, expected to provide crucial guidance on next year's economic stimulus plans.

The Shanghai Composite index slightly rose by 0.12% to close at 3,368.86, whereas the blue-chip CSI300 index decreased by 0.23%. Despite sector performance variances, media stocks and anime comic game shares positively impacted the index, each jumping by more than 4%.

Conversely, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell by 0.92%, affected by further declines in the Hang Seng China Enterprises index. Notably, Bitcoin ETFs bucked the downward trend, posting gains as the cryptocurrency soared past $100,000. Economists observe potential slowdowns in early 2025 despite recent economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024