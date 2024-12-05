Markets Await China's Economic Guidance as Stocks Hold Steady

China's stock market saw limited movement on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares experienced a dip. Investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the central economic working conference, expected to provide crucial guidance on next year's economic stimulus plans.

The Shanghai Composite index slightly rose by 0.12% to close at 3,368.86, whereas the blue-chip CSI300 index decreased by 0.23%. Despite sector performance variances, media stocks and anime comic game shares positively impacted the index, each jumping by more than 4%.

Conversely, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell by 0.92%, affected by further declines in the Hang Seng China Enterprises index. Notably, Bitcoin ETFs bucked the downward trend, posting gains as the cryptocurrency soared past $100,000. Economists observe potential slowdowns in early 2025 despite recent economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)