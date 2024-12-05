Left Menu

iGenius and Nvidia to Launch a Game-Changing AI Data Center in Italy

Italian startup iGenius and Nvidia plan to launch one of the world's largest deployments of Nvidia servers in a new data center in southern Italy. The project, named 'Colosseum', will feature Nvidia's advanced 'Blackwell' chips and aims to develop massive AI models using Nvidia's software tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:28 IST
Italian startup iGenius is teaming up with Nvidia to establish a groundbreaking initiative in southern Italy, where they plan to roll out one of the largest deployments of Nvidia's cutting-edge servers. Slated for launch by the middle of next year, the project will be known as 'Colosseum'.

The data center will accommodate approximately 80 of Nvidia's powerful GB200 NVL72 machines, each integrated with 72 'Blackwell' chips, enhancing the capacity for developing sophisticated AI models. While the cost of the venture remains undisclosed, iGenius CEO Uljan Sharka revealed that the startup has raised 650 million euros this year and is seeking additional funding.

Unlike competitors like OpenAI, iGenius provides open-source AI software models tailored for sectors like banking and healthcare, emphasizing data security. Collaborating with Nvidia, iGenius will leverage its comprehensive software suite to distribute AI models with ease, making Colosseum a distinctive project in the AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

