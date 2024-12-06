India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 Scoreboard

Scoreboard on Day 1 of second Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 180 Australia 1st innings: Usman Khawaja c Rohit b Bumrah 13 Nathan McSweeney batting 38 Marnus Labuschagne batting 20 Extras: (b-13, lb-1, nb-1) 15 Total: 86/1 in 33 overs Fall of wickets: 1-24 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-4-13-1, Mohammed Siraj 10-3-29-0, Harshit Rana 8-2-18-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 3-1-12-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-1-0-0.

