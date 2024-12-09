Left Menu

Greenie Energy Accelerates EV Charging Solutions with $600K Funding Boost

Greenie Energy, an emerging EV charging tech start-up, has secured $600,000 in seed funding to expand its operations. With plans to install over 5,000 charging points by 2025, the company aims to enhance India's EV infrastructure through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:29 IST
  • India

Greenie Energy, a pioneer in electric vehicle charging technology, has successfully attracted $600,000 in seed funding. The round was led by Rajesh Advani, Managing Director of Sun-N-Sand Hotels, along with significant contributions from key industry players like AIC Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum.

Aimed at installing more than 5,000 EV charging points by the close of 2025, Greenie Energy is pushing forward with its innovative and scalable products tailored to India's burgeoning electric vehicle market. Their solutions are economically viable and convenient, intended for mass deployment across housing societies, commercial sites, and public parking spaces.

Company Co-Founder Istayak Ansari expressed excitement about the over 550 charging points already deployed across six major Indian cities. He emphasized how this funding will fuel Greenie Energy's operations and product development, further supporting the EV revolution in India as the country strides towards sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

