Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: A Strategic IPO for Growth and Visibility

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd announced a price range of Rs 1,265 to Rs 1,329 per share for its initial public offering valued at Rs 2,498 crore, opening from December 12 to 16. Anchor investor bids begin on December 11.

This IPO is entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) encompassing up to 2.82 crore equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders, directing all proceeds to them, without any new financial input to the company itself.

With prominent backers like Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises, Inventurus aims to leverage the listing to boost visibility, expand its brand, and offer liquidity to shareholders, reserving 75% for QIBs, 15% for non-institutional, and 10% for retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)