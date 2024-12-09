Left Menu

India's AI Vision: Revolutionizing Technology for All

Union Minister Jitin Prasada outlined India's vision for AI development at the IIGF 2024, emphasizing AI's role in addressing internet governance challenges and driving a digital economy. The speech highlighted India’s progress in digital transformation and the need for sustainability in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:17 IST
India's AI Vision: Revolutionizing Technology for All
Jitin Prasada Image Credit: Twitter(@JitinPrasada)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitin Prasada delivered an emphatic keynote at the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024, detailing India's ambitious vision for artificial intelligence (AI). He underscored the country's aim to lead a transformative AI revolution, with the ethos of developing AI in India for domestic and global benefit.

Prasada spotlighted India as not only the largest democracy but a leader in digital modernization, setting benchmarks for innovation and inclusivity. He insisted discussions should not only highlight internet governance challenges but also explore transformative solutions, with AI as central to these discussions.

The minister invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s analogy of civilizations' evolution from rivers to fibre optic networks, stressing the integral role of the internet today. He highlighted India's technological strides, including UPI and Aadhaar, and appealed for a secure, sustainable digital ecosystem amid growth and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024