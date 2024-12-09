India's AI Vision: Revolutionizing Technology for All

Union Minister Jitin Prasada delivered an emphatic keynote at the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024, detailing India's ambitious vision for artificial intelligence (AI). He underscored the country's aim to lead a transformative AI revolution, with the ethos of developing AI in India for domestic and global benefit.

Prasada spotlighted India as not only the largest democracy but a leader in digital modernization, setting benchmarks for innovation and inclusivity. He insisted discussions should not only highlight internet governance challenges but also explore transformative solutions, with AI as central to these discussions.

The minister invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s analogy of civilizations' evolution from rivers to fibre optic networks, stressing the integral role of the internet today. He highlighted India's technological strides, including UPI and Aadhaar, and appealed for a secure, sustainable digital ecosystem amid growth and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)