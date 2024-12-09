Antitrust Showdown: India's Supreme Court to Address Amazon and Flipkart Challenges

In a significant move, India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has appealed to the Supreme Court to address several legal challenges aimed at halting its investigation into Amazon and Flipkart's business practices. The CCI claims that these challenges, filed by major smartphone companies like Samsung and Vivo in addition to various vendors, are designed to impede the probe.

The investigation, which has faced delays since its inception in 2020, centers around allegations that Amazon and Flipkart have breached India's antitrust regulations by favoring certain sellers on their platforms. Moreover, it's alleged that smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung and Vivo, conspired with these e-commerce titans to exclusively release their products online, contravening antitrust laws.

With e-commerce in India poised to grow substantially in the coming years, the stakes are high. Despite persistent criticisms from smaller retailers and a prior Reuters investigation revealing Amazon's preferential treatment tactics, the companies deny any wrongdoing. The CCI is pressing for rapid resolution by urging the Supreme Court to consolidate 23 related lawsuits, potentially streamlining the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)