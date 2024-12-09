Pixxel Space-Tech Bags $24M to Boost Satellite Constellation
Space-tech firm Pixxel, supported by Google, secures $24 million in new funding. This will help accelerate their hyperspectral satellite constellation, expand software development, and enhance satellite manufacturing. Pixxel is now among India's most funded space-tech startups, driving climate action with state-of-the-art Earth observation technology.
- Country:
- India
Pixxel, a groundbreaking space-tech company backed by Google, announced on Monday a significant boost in funding, securing an additional USD 24 million as part of its Series B round. Notable new investors, including M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, joined existing supporters such as Radical Ventures and Lightspeed in this round.
This funding will enable Pixxel to advance its mission of launching a constellation of 18 hyperspectral satellites, marking a leap forward in Earth observation technology. Their software development, notably the Aurora platform, will also benefit, offering enhanced capabilities for analyzing hyperspectral data across various applications.
With the latest capital infusion, Pixxel's Series B funding now totals USD 60 million, cumulating to USD 95 million across all rounds. This positions Pixxel at the forefront of India's space-tech startups, driving the global hyperspectral imaging sector with initiatives focused on climate action and sophisticated satellite manufacturing services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Google's Monopoly Battle: Ad Tech Under Fire
Google's Antitrust Battle: Justice Department's Final Argument in Ad Tech Case
Google Faces Second Antitrust Challenge as DOJ Accuses of Ad Tech Monopoly
Google's Advertising Dominance Under DOJ's Scrutiny: Final Arguments Conclude
Ex-Apple India's Head Mitul Shah Joins Google for Pixel Expansion