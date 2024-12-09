Pixxel Space-Tech Bags $24M to Boost Satellite Constellation

Pixxel, a groundbreaking space-tech company backed by Google, announced on Monday a significant boost in funding, securing an additional USD 24 million as part of its Series B round. Notable new investors, including M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, joined existing supporters such as Radical Ventures and Lightspeed in this round.

This funding will enable Pixxel to advance its mission of launching a constellation of 18 hyperspectral satellites, marking a leap forward in Earth observation technology. Their software development, notably the Aurora platform, will also benefit, offering enhanced capabilities for analyzing hyperspectral data across various applications.

With the latest capital infusion, Pixxel's Series B funding now totals USD 60 million, cumulating to USD 95 million across all rounds. This positions Pixxel at the forefront of India's space-tech startups, driving the global hyperspectral imaging sector with initiatives focused on climate action and sophisticated satellite manufacturing services.

(With inputs from agencies.)