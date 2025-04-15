Japan's Stand Against Google: Anti-Monopoly Allegations
Japanese regulators have accused Google of violating anti-monopoly laws, echoing similar actions in the US and Europe. The Japan Fair Trade Commission ordered Google to halt its practice of pre-installing its search engine in Android smartphones. Google expressed regret over the decision.
Japanese regulators took a bold step on Tuesday, accusing the US tech giant Google of violating anti-monopoly laws. The Japan Fair Trade Commission has issued a 'cease and desist' order, demanding Google stop pre-installing its search engine on Android smartphones, a practice seen as shutting out competition.
Google Japan, in a statement, expressed regret over the action, asserting its significant investments aimed at innovation in Japan as a technology leader. While the regulatory move aligns with similar actions in the US and Europe, it remains unclear whether Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., will contest the order legally.
This marks the first time Japanese regulators have targeted a major global tech company, setting a precedent in their efforts to counter monopolistic dominance. Meanwhile, European and US regulators continue to scrutinize Google's market practices, signaling a prolonged battle in the tech landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
