Left Menu

Japan's Stand Against Google: Anti-Monopoly Allegations

Japanese regulators have accused Google of violating anti-monopoly laws, echoing similar actions in the US and Europe. The Japan Fair Trade Commission ordered Google to halt its practice of pre-installing its search engine in Android smartphones. Google expressed regret over the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:22 IST
Japan's Stand Against Google: Anti-Monopoly Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese regulators took a bold step on Tuesday, accusing the US tech giant Google of violating anti-monopoly laws. The Japan Fair Trade Commission has issued a 'cease and desist' order, demanding Google stop pre-installing its search engine on Android smartphones, a practice seen as shutting out competition.

Google Japan, in a statement, expressed regret over the action, asserting its significant investments aimed at innovation in Japan as a technology leader. While the regulatory move aligns with similar actions in the US and Europe, it remains unclear whether Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., will contest the order legally.

This marks the first time Japanese regulators have targeted a major global tech company, setting a precedent in their efforts to counter monopolistic dominance. Meanwhile, European and US regulators continue to scrutinize Google's market practices, signaling a prolonged battle in the tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025