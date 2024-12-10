Left Menu

Drone Dilemmas: Will DJI and Autel Fly the U.S. Market?

DJI and Autel Robotics may face a potential ban from selling drones in the United States due to national security concerns, as stated in an upcoming military bill. Despite DJI's proactive measures to address the scrutiny, ongoing political and legal challenges could impact their operations in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China-based drone manufacturers DJI and Autel Robotics are facing possible restrictions from the U.S. market due to national security concerns outlined in an annual military bill. This bill, set for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, stipulates that a national security agency has one year to assess whether these drones pose any unacceptable security risks.

DJI, which dominates the U.S. commercial drone market, could be automatically added to the Federal Communications Commission's "Covered List" if no agency fulfills the study. Such action would inadvertently prevent DJI from launching new products stateside, the company argues, due to a lack of agency initiative rather than any fault of its own.

Despite assurance from DJI about regular independent security audits and enhanced privacy controls, concerns linger among U.S. lawmakers about potential data transmission and surveillance risks posed by Chinese drones—concerns that DJI continues to reject. Meanwhile, Autel Robotics remains silent on the issue, with the Commerce Department considering further actions that could mirror proposed restrictions on Chinese vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

