Drone Dilemmas: Will DJI and Autel Fly the U.S. Market?

China-based drone manufacturers DJI and Autel Robotics are facing possible restrictions from the U.S. market due to national security concerns outlined in an annual military bill. This bill, set for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, stipulates that a national security agency has one year to assess whether these drones pose any unacceptable security risks.

DJI, which dominates the U.S. commercial drone market, could be automatically added to the Federal Communications Commission's "Covered List" if no agency fulfills the study. Such action would inadvertently prevent DJI from launching new products stateside, the company argues, due to a lack of agency initiative rather than any fault of its own.

Despite assurance from DJI about regular independent security audits and enhanced privacy controls, concerns linger among U.S. lawmakers about potential data transmission and surveillance risks posed by Chinese drones—concerns that DJI continues to reject. Meanwhile, Autel Robotics remains silent on the issue, with the Commerce Department considering further actions that could mirror proposed restrictions on Chinese vehicles.

