China's Investigative Counterstrike: Nvidia Under Scrutiny for Anti-Monopoly Breaches

In a strategic countermove, China has initiated an anti-monopoly investigation into Nvidia, targeting the U.S. chipmaker amid rising tensions over Washington's export restrictions on the Chinese semiconductor industry.

The scrutiny extends to Nvidia's acquisition commitments related to Mellanox Technologies, adding layers to an already complex geopolitical tech landscape.

Despite the retaliatory measures, experts suggest that Nvidia's immediate business operations are unlikely to experience significant disruptions due to existing limitations on advanced chip sales to China.

