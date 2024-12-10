Innovative Minds Unite: Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finale

The stage is set for another exciting chapter of innovation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up to engage with young minds during the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2024 via videoconferencing.

The event, spanning 51 centers across the nation, promises to be a dynamic forum for more than 1,300 student teams who will present their solutions to the challenges presented by various ministries, departments, and industries, or introduce their inventive concepts in the Student Innovation Category.

This year's hackathon boasts over 250 problem statements, highlighting critical issues and inviting solutions in sectors like healthcare, smart technologies, and sustainability. A significant rise in participation is noted, with over 86,000 teams joining at the institute level before filtering down to the national stage.

