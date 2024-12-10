Left Menu

RenaissThera Pioneers AI-Driven Small-Molecule Therapies for Diabetes

RenaissThera, a Bengaluru-based biotech firm, has secured seed funding to advance its AI-powered AI & GenAI platform, targeting GLP-1 and GIP receptors. The company focuses on creating affordable therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases, like diabetes and obesity, aiming to benefit underserved populations with reduced development costs and faster timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:50 IST
In a major development, Bengaluru's biotechnology company RenaissThera has successfully closed its seed funding round, gaining the backing of angel investors. This financial boost is set to expedite the company's efforts in creating novel small-molecule therapies focusing on GLP-1 and GIP receptors, particularly for cardio-metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Utilizing their AI-powered Innovation Platform combined with Generative AI and machine learning, RenaissThera aims to transform the treatment landscape for these diseases. Sudhir Nagarajan, Managing Director, emphasized the importance of investor support, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering groundbreaking medicines. The completion of the seed funding round marks a significant milestone, according to CEO Dr. Ramkesh Meena, allowing the company to scale up its early-stage pipeline and prepare for IND filing next year.

RenaissThera's goal is to develop cost-effective and transformative therapies, bridging gaps in disease treatment access on a global scale. By focusing on prevalent diseases in the cardio-metabolic sector, the company is poised to deliver next-generation targeted therapies that are both scientifically rigorous and economically viable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

