Moto G35 5G Launch: Redefining Affordable 5G Performance

Motorola introduces the moto g35 5G, a pioneering device in the affordable 5G market, delivering the fastest 5G experience under Rs. 13K. With top-tier connectivity, display, and photography features, the smartphone sets a new benchmark in performance and design, promising seamless network compatibility and vibrant multimedia experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Motorola has unveiled the moto g35 5G, a groundbreaking addition to the budget-friendly 5G smartphone arena. Praised as the fastest device under INR 13,000, it supports an impressive 12 5G bands and the latest connectivity standards.

The g35 5G flaunts a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster Technology, encased in Pantone-validated vegan leather for an enhanced visual experience.

Equipped with a 50MP Quad Pixel main camera capable of 4K recording, premium audio through Dolby Atmos speakers, and a powerful UNISOC T760 processor, the g35 offers superior multitasking capabilities, setting a high standard in performance and design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

