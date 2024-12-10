Moto G35 5G Launch: Redefining Affordable 5G Performance
Motorola introduces the moto g35 5G, a pioneering device in the affordable 5G market, delivering the fastest 5G experience under Rs. 13K. With top-tier connectivity, display, and photography features, the smartphone sets a new benchmark in performance and design, promising seamless network compatibility and vibrant multimedia experiences.
- Country:
- India
Motorola has unveiled the moto g35 5G, a groundbreaking addition to the budget-friendly 5G smartphone arena. Praised as the fastest device under INR 13,000, it supports an impressive 12 5G bands and the latest connectivity standards.
The g35 5G flaunts a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster Technology, encased in Pantone-validated vegan leather for an enhanced visual experience.
Equipped with a 50MP Quad Pixel main camera capable of 4K recording, premium audio through Dolby Atmos speakers, and a powerful UNISOC T760 processor, the g35 offers superior multitasking capabilities, setting a high standard in performance and design.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- moto
- g35
- 5G
- smartphone
- Motorola
- display
- camera
- vegan leather
- affordable
- performance
ALSO READ
Kharga Shakti: A Display of India's Military Prowess
Odisha FC's Dominant Display Crushes Hyderabad FC in a 6-0 Rout
OnePlus 13: Revolutionizing Smartphone Technology with Hasselblad Cameras and Snapdragon Power
Lights, Camera, Laughter: 'Housefull 5' Filming in Full Swing
Hyundai Recalls SUVs and Cars Over Camera Issues