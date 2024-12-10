Moto G35 5G Launch: Redefining Affordable 5G Performance

Motorola has unveiled the moto g35 5G, a groundbreaking addition to the budget-friendly 5G smartphone arena. Praised as the fastest device under INR 13,000, it supports an impressive 12 5G bands and the latest connectivity standards.

The g35 5G flaunts a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster Technology, encased in Pantone-validated vegan leather for an enhanced visual experience.

Equipped with a 50MP Quad Pixel main camera capable of 4K recording, premium audio through Dolby Atmos speakers, and a powerful UNISOC T760 processor, the g35 offers superior multitasking capabilities, setting a high standard in performance and design.

(With inputs from agencies.)