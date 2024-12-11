Shielding the Pacific: Guam's Bold Defense Against Missiles

An SM-3 interceptor soared into Guam's night sky, marking a milestone in the U.S. plan to build a formidable defense system in the western Pacific. This non-combat test aims to transform Guam into a highly-secured territory amid rising tensions with China.

The multibillion-dollar project, part of the U.S. Pacific Deterrence Initiative, involves setting up missile defenses using cutting-edge technology, including SM-3 Block IIA, Patriot PAC-3 MSE, and advanced radars. However, the plan faces hurdles, notably potential changes in U.S. administration policies and local concerns over increased personnel straining resources.

While the installation could deter Chinese aggression, experts debate its effectiveness in an outright attack. The initiative also fuels worries about Guam becoming a primary target. Despite these concerns, enhancing deterrence remains its central goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)