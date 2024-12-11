Dine with DevOps II 2024: Canarys Automations Leads the Way

Canarys Automations Limited, a prominent name in DevOps consulting, teamed up with Technophiles India to present Dine with DevOps II 2024, the largest DevOps conference this year. Taking place at Mumbai's Courtyard by Marriott, the event aimed at unraveling the complexities of DevOps and DevSecOps across various industries.

Holding the title of 'Powered By Partner,' Canarys Automations significantly contributed to fostering discussions around the future of DevOps. A key highlight was their session 'Development to Deployments: What Not to Do,' offering actionable insights and best practices drawn from two decades of experience, which resonated greatly with attendees.

The Canarys booth saw lively exchanges, demonstrating how businesses can revolutionize their DevOps processes using advanced automation tools. Participants delved into technologies like GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Kubernetes, underlining Canarys' comprehensive expertise in transformational DevOps and DevSecOps.

