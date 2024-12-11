OpenAI's Sora: Transforming Text into Realistic Videos
OpenAI has launched Sora, a platform turning text into realistic videos, leveraging feedback from global artists, including those from India. Sora is available in most markets and offers various resolution options. The platform includes safeguards to prevent misuse and plans tailored pricing for different user needs next year.
OpenAI has announced the global launch of Sora, a cutting-edge platform that converts text into realistic video. Drawing on feedback from international artists, including a significant contribution from India's creative community, Sora aims to enhance artistic expression and filmmaking.
Sora enables users to produce videos up to 1,080 pixels in resolution across differing aspect ratios. Offered through the ChatGPT Plus subscription, it provides options for multiple video resolutions, with more extensive capabilities available in the Pro plan. To enhance transparency, videos produced have embedded technological indicators confirming their origin from Sora, including default watermarks.
In a move to prevent misuse, especially in creating harmful content like deepfakes, OpenAI has incorporated specific restrictions. These measures include limited uploads of personal images and a commitment to releasing more refined features with wider accessibility as development progresses.
