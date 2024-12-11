Russia's Experimental Weapon: The Oreshnik Missile
Russia is reportedly poised to test launch the experimental Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine. Despite its advanced technology, U.S. officials and Ukrainian sources believe the missile won't alter the course of the war but rather serve as an intimidation tactic.
Amid ongoing tensions, Russia may soon test launch the experimental Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile in Ukraine. According to a U.S. official on Wednesday, this military move is not expected to shift the war's trajectory significantly.
The Oreshnik missile, previously deployed in the attack on Dnipro, is perceived by Washington and senior Ukrainian sources as another terror tactic by Russia in the conflict.
Officials emphasize that while the technology is advanced, it ultimately holds little potential to change the on-ground realities of war, failing to be a military game-changer.
