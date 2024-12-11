Left Menu

Russia's Experimental Weapon: The Oreshnik Missile

Russia is reportedly poised to test launch the experimental Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine. Despite its advanced technology, U.S. officials and Ukrainian sources believe the missile won't alter the course of the war but rather serve as an intimidation tactic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:45 IST
Russia's Experimental Weapon: The Oreshnik Missile
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid ongoing tensions, Russia may soon test launch the experimental Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile in Ukraine. According to a U.S. official on Wednesday, this military move is not expected to shift the war's trajectory significantly.

The Oreshnik missile, previously deployed in the attack on Dnipro, is perceived by Washington and senior Ukrainian sources as another terror tactic by Russia in the conflict.

Officials emphasize that while the technology is advanced, it ultimately holds little potential to change the on-ground realities of war, failing to be a military game-changer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024