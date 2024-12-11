Left Menu

Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A Non-Game Changer?

Russia may soon test-launch the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine. Despite its advanced technology, U.S. officials downplay its impact, viewing it as a psychological tactic rather than a decisive factor on the battlefield. Previous uses in Dnipro had limited strategic outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:55 IST
Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A Non-Game Changer?

Russia is poised to test-launch its experimental Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine within the coming days. However, a U.S. official confirmed on Wednesday that the missile is not viewed as a game-changer in the ongoing conflict.

The official stated, "We assess that the Oreshnik is not a game-changer on the battlefield, but rather just another attempt by Russia to terrorize Ukraine, which will fail." This follows past deployments of the weapon, including its use in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The anticipation surrounding this missile emphasizes its psychological warfare potential rather than any significant tactical advantage, U.S. officials suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024