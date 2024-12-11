Russia's Oreshnik Missile: A Non-Game Changer?

Russia is poised to test-launch its experimental Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine within the coming days. However, a U.S. official confirmed on Wednesday that the missile is not viewed as a game-changer in the ongoing conflict.

The official stated, "We assess that the Oreshnik is not a game-changer on the battlefield, but rather just another attempt by Russia to terrorize Ukraine, which will fail." This follows past deployments of the weapon, including its use in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The anticipation surrounding this missile emphasizes its psychological warfare potential rather than any significant tactical advantage, U.S. officials suggest.

