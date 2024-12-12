Left Menu

Australia's Bold Stance: Charging Big Tech for News Content

Australia plans to enforce new rules requiring tech giants like Meta and Google to pay local media for news content hosted on their platforms, with non-compliance resulting in hefty fines. This initiative seeks to establish financial agreements between tech platforms and news businesses, amid Australia's broader crackdown on Big Tech.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's government announced plans on Thursday to implement rules making major tech firms pay millions if they fail to compensate Australian media for news content on their platforms. This adds pressure on tech giants such as Meta and Google to strike deals with local publishers or bear substantial costs to continue operations.

Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones stated that the 'news bargaining initiative' aims to financially incentivize agreement-making between digital platforms and news media in Australia. The rules target social media platforms and search engines with Australian revenue exceeding $250 million.

While tech companies criticized the plan, arguing that users don't primarily seek news on their platforms, Australia remains firm in its position. The country had earlier set a precedent as the first to ban under-16s from social media and plans to fine companies failing to curb scams.

