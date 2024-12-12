Pioneering the Future: Transforming Photonics with AI

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of photonics technology, accelerating the evolution of this field over the next few years, as noted by technologist Sunil Khatana. Speaking at a seminar in India, Khatana emphasized the need for ongoing innovation in photonics beyond initial advancements driven by AI.

CloudPhotonix, a firm headquartered in Noida, is at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art photonics technology. Their current focus is the production of high-speed transceivers, essential devices for converting electrical signals into optical signals and vice versa, crucial for AI's data-heavy infrastructure.

With aspirations to become a leading photonics provider, the company has already established a subsidiary in the US. The firm believes that while India presents a unique environment, the demand for higher-speed data solutions like 100G transceivers will continue to grow as edge data centers expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)