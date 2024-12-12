Left Menu

Pioneering the Future: Transforming Photonics with AI

Artificial intelligence is driving innovation in photonics technology with fast transceivers crucial for connectivity. CloudPhotonix, an India-based firm, aims to be a leader in photonics, producing high-speed transceivers, and expanding from India to a global scale. Their efforts underscore photonics' broader applications beyond telecom, including sensing and display systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:38 IST
Artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of photonics technology, accelerating the evolution of this field over the next few years, as noted by technologist Sunil Khatana. Speaking at a seminar in India, Khatana emphasized the need for ongoing innovation in photonics beyond initial advancements driven by AI.

CloudPhotonix, a firm headquartered in Noida, is at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art photonics technology. Their current focus is the production of high-speed transceivers, essential devices for converting electrical signals into optical signals and vice versa, crucial for AI's data-heavy infrastructure.

With aspirations to become a leading photonics provider, the company has already established a subsidiary in the US. The firm believes that while India presents a unique environment, the demand for higher-speed data solutions like 100G transceivers will continue to grow as edge data centers expand.

