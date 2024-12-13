Left Menu

Euphoria in Tech Stocks Fueled by AI Boom, Broadcom Leads the Surge

U.S. stock futures rose with the Nasdaq 100 leading, driven by Broadcom's strong AI chip forecast. Broadcom's revenue predictions exceeded Wall Street's expectations, boosting investor interest. Optimism increased among other chip stocks, further supported by a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. Market sentiment remains positive following notable gains in tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:28 IST
Euphoria in Tech Stocks Fueled by AI Boom, Broadcom Leads the Surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock index futures experienced a surge on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 taking the lead, following an optimistic outlook from chipmaker Broadcom. The company's upbeat forecast helped maintain the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence investments.

Broadcom predicted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, projecting significant demand for its custom AI chips in coming years. This enthusiastic outlook pushed its shares up by 15% in premarket trading. Investment analyst Dan Coatsworth noted that investors see Broadcom as an alternative to Nvidia for capitalizing on the AI boom.

This bullish sentiment spread to other chip stocks, including Marvell Technology and Micron Technology, amid an ongoing rally that's driving the Nasdaq to historic highs. Contributing to the momentum, an expected 25-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve has investors hopeful. Meanwhile, Wall Street anticipates December with optimism as U.S. equities ended November positively following Donald Trump's election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024