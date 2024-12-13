Sam Altman's Million-Dollar Support for Trump's AI Vision

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced his intention to donate USD 1 million to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. This makes Altman part of a growing list of tech companies and executives seeking stronger ties with the new administration.

The confirmation came from an OpenAI spokesperson on Friday, following Meta's recent USD 1 million contribution to the same fund, with Amazon planning a similar donation.

Despite his ongoing legal dispute with Elon Musk, Altman expressed confidence in Trump's leadership in advancing AI, supporting new advisory roles Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are taking to streamline government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)