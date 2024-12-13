Left Menu

Sam Altman's Million-Dollar Support for Trump's AI Vision

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans a USD 1 million donation to President-Elect Trump's inauguration fund, aligning with tech leaders fostering better ties with the new administration. This move follows Meta and Amazon's similar contributions and amid Altman's ongoing legal clash with Elon Musk over OpenAI's business direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:15 IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced his intention to donate USD 1 million to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. This makes Altman part of a growing list of tech companies and executives seeking stronger ties with the new administration.

The confirmation came from an OpenAI spokesperson on Friday, following Meta's recent USD 1 million contribution to the same fund, with Amazon planning a similar donation.

Despite his ongoing legal dispute with Elon Musk, Altman expressed confidence in Trump's leadership in advancing AI, supporting new advisory roles Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are taking to streamline government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

