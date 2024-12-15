xAI Unveils Grok-2: Free to X Users

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence enterprise, xAI, has revealed its latest offering: the upgraded Grok-2 chatbot. This development intends to enhance user experience on the social media platform X by providing access to all users for free.

The company's strategy includes rewarding Premium and Premium+ subscribers with increased usage limits and exclusive early access to the newest features, further incentivizing engagement.

The announcement follows a period of silent tests of the Grok-2 model over recent weeks, as confirmed by xAI in their blog update on Saturday.

