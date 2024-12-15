Left Menu

xAI Unveils Grok-2: Free to X Users

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has announced that its upgraded Grok-2 chatbot will be offered free to all users of social platform X. Premium tier users will enjoy first access to new features. The company has been testing the update for several weeks prior to launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 03:14 IST
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence enterprise, xAI, has revealed its latest offering: the upgraded Grok-2 chatbot. This development intends to enhance user experience on the social media platform X by providing access to all users for free.

The company's strategy includes rewarding Premium and Premium+ subscribers with increased usage limits and exclusive early access to the newest features, further incentivizing engagement.

The announcement follows a period of silent tests of the Grok-2 model over recent weeks, as confirmed by xAI in their blog update on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

