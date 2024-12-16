Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Soars with 52.68 Times Subscription

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a healthcare support services provider, witnessed remarkable demand for its initial public offering (IPO), garnering 52.68 times the available subscription on the final bidding day.

The offering, worth Rs 2,498 crore, saw bids for 54,60,95,396 shares against an available 1,03,66,780 shares, with data from the National Stock Exchange showcasing substantial interest.

The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale, meaning the company will not directly benefit financially, but aims to leverage the listing to boost its public profile and liquidity for its shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)