Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Soars with 52.68 Times Subscription
The IPO of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, a healthcare support provider, was oversubscribed 52.68 times. With a price band of Rs 1,265-1,329, the Rs 2,498-crore offer saw strong demand, especially from institutional investors. The IPO is an Offer For Sale, with no fresh issue, aimed at enhancing visibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a healthcare support services provider, witnessed remarkable demand for its initial public offering (IPO), garnering 52.68 times the available subscription on the final bidding day.
The offering, worth Rs 2,498 crore, saw bids for 54,60,95,396 shares against an available 1,03,66,780 shares, with data from the National Stock Exchange showcasing substantial interest.
The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale, meaning the company will not directly benefit financially, but aims to leverage the listing to boost its public profile and liquidity for its shareholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreign Portfolio Investors Shift Stance: A November Sell-Off in Indian Markets
Bihar's Booming Food Processing Sector: An Opportunity for Global Investors
Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO Achieves Full Subscription Success
Tech Stocks Propel Markets as Investors Eye Jobs Data
Indian Bull Run: Markets Surge as Foreign Investors Buy In